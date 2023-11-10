Fans React To Chris Brown’s New Album ’11:11′: “He Still Has It”

Chris Brown unveiled his 11th studio album, 11:11, today (Nov. 10).

The 22-track project boasts guest appearances from Future, Maeta, Fridayy, Davido, Lojay, Victoria Monét, and more. Prior to its release, Brown unveiled singles “Summer Too Hot,” “Sensational,” and “Nightmares” featuring Byron Messia.

11:11 was originally slated to only include 11 songs to match the theme of its title. However, in a since-deleted post, Breezy said that he added more songs due to his supporters’ requests. He wrote, “I see some of my die-hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project, and I love y’all for that. But I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. I’m just focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11, make a wish.”

Notably, the LP arrived a day earlier than its scheduled debut. Originally set for release on Saturday (Nov. 11), he announced the premature drop on Instagram earlier this week. Stream it below.

The artist’s fans reacted to the body of work on social media. One user tweeted, “11:11 is amazing, man. Chris Brown is one of the few artists [who] can give you 20-plus songs on an album and shoot a very high percentage every single time. He’s really good at making music. One of the greatest artists we’ve ever seen.”

Another added, “I WOKE UP AND CHRIS BROWN IS STILL THE KING OF R&B.” Meanwhile, one person noted, “I am actually glad Breezy happened. He needed to flop. He needed his ego bruised just a little. I’m glad he took that setback to prove everybody wrong, including me.”