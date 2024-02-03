FASHION SAKALA DONATES 500 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL TO HIS HOME VILLAGE

Kawele Village in Eastern Province, holds a special place in the heart of Zambian football star Fashion Sakala. He was born and raised in Kawele Village and it is this community that made him.

The harsh impact of climate change has been devastating for the hardworking farmers in Kawele Village, affecting their agriculture and leaving many families struggling to put food on the table. In response to this crisis, Fashion Sakala has generously donated 500 bags of Mealie Meal to his village.

Fashion Sakala has thanked God for blessing him with the ability to lend a helping hand to the community that raised him.

Fashion Sakala’s act of generosity addresses an immediate need for his people and also serves as an inspiration for others to contribute positively to their communities. Let this motivate us all to continue spreading love and making meaningful impacts in the lives of those in need.