FASHION SAKALA REJECTS MOVE TO SAUDI ARABIA

By Mathews Ndandula.

Rangers Football Club star Fashion Sakala has rejected big money move to Saundi Arabia to fight for Ibrox future.

This follows the club ‘s negotiation to sell the Zambian international striker at Al Fayha Football Club in Saudi Arabia.

Rangers football club is not happy that fashion has rejected the Saudi deal and they have decided to leave him on the squad to play against Germany team on Saturday and he may not be registered to play games for rangers this season if he insists not to go to Saudi Arabia.

CREDIT: Prime Television