SAKALA SCORES AGAIN.

DO YOU THINK HE SHOULD TRANSFER TO PREMIER LEAGUE?

In a highly anticipated match against bitter rivals Celtic, Rangers football club emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, with Fashion Sakala scoring the third goal for his team. This goal marked Sakala’s 9th of the season, demonstrating his exceptional form throughout the campaign.

As a Zambian international, Sakala has been a key player for Rangers, not only with his goalscoring prowess but also his ability to provide assists. In Scotland, he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists, cementing his place as an important member of the team.

This win against Celtic is particularly significant for Rangers, as it is their first victory against their biggest rivals this year. In the five previous meetings between the two teams, Rangers had lost three, drawn one, and won only one game. Sakala’s goal and overall contribution to the team’s performance undoubtedly played a vital role in securing this crucial win.

Overall, Sakala has played an integral part in Rangers’ campaign this season, and his form has been impressive. With his ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates, he has established himself as a valuable asset for the team. His performance in this match against Celtic is a testament to his talent and his importance to the Rangers squad.

PICTURE FILE- Rangers FC