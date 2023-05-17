FAST TRACK COURT CHARGES RESIDENT FOR OPERATING A CHURCH IN UNSANITARY CONDITIONS

The Choma Municipal Council Fast Track Court has charged a choma resident of Masuku Road, Bani Area for operating a church under unsanitary conditions.

Particulars of the case are that in the first count on dates unknown, between 13th November, 2022 and 29th March, 2023 the accused did operate a church under unsanitary conditions contrary to Section 2 of Statutory Instrument No. 12 of 2018 of the Local Government Act ( Street Vending and Nuisances) of the Laws of Zambia.

The second count was that the accused between the same dates played very loud music likely to disturb the peace of the neighbours contrary to Section 34 of Statutory Instrument No. 12 of 2018 of the Local Government Act ( Street Vending and Nuisances) of the Laws of Zambia.

He was also accused in the third count between the same dates of harbouring crowds of people under unsanitary conditions contrary to Section 67 (k) and (s) The Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

The case has been adjourned to 14th June, 2023 for hearing.

The Council would like to urge residents to desist from operating churches in undesignated residential areas in order to avoid prosecution. Illegal bars and shabeen owners are also being warned to stop operating in order to avoid prosecution.

Issued by: Public Relations Unit

Choma Municipal Council