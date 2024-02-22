FATHER FRANK BWALYA DEFENDS HIS DEFECTION TO UPND

FRANK BWALYA DEFENDS HIS DEFECTION TO UPND
By Steven Simbaya
Former Socialist and P-F Party Member, Frank Bwalya has rejected claims indicating that he has joined the UPND in pursuit for greener pastures.
Speaking in an interview with 5Fm-News, Mr Bwalya has clarified that he decided to join the ruling party as an ordinary member and was not promised any job or given money by the ruling party.
Mr Bwalya says he has joined the party because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership and that he wants to contribute to national development.
Welcome Father. After all you are a Creature of the Almighty Lord GOD who has equal rights to do anything LEGAL like any Creature (human being) on this Earth. Father Bwalya, you are welcome!!
Mr. Bwalya Frank do not make UPND dirty with your filth.
Simple you have no spine to stand on your own but a mushanina bwali scoundrel
You are a sick man
They claim to have eyes and they cannot see, and ears they cannot hear. Ba walya, what have you ‘relagated’ yourself to? Ba faza, mulebako serious naimwe, kwati tamwaileko Ku sukulu!
No one is asking you to defend your defection since it’s an open secret that it’s politics of the belly no matter whatever reason you conjure up. So better just to remain silent instead of wasting you breath.
I appreciate HH’s good leadership and contribute to national development but I am not a UPND member.
Mr. Bwalya is one of those political rolling stones who gather no moss. Totally without principles, shameless and parasitic, unable to make a life outside the gravy train that is our politics. And there are many such parasites.
We should treat such with utter contempt instead of spreading the red carpet for them. They are scum.
I salute all those who have remained faithful to the PF. They are more honourable than these spineless so called defectors.