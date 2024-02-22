FATHER FRANK BWALYA DEFENDS HIS DEFECTION TO UPND

FRANK BWALYA DEFENDS HIS DEFECTION TO UPND

By Steven Simbaya

Former Socialist and P-F Party Member, Frank Bwalya has rejected claims indicating that he has joined the UPND in pursuit for greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with 5Fm-News, Mr Bwalya has clarified that he decided to join the ruling party as an ordinary member and was not promised any job or given money by the ruling party.

Mr Bwalya says he has joined the party because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership and that he wants to contribute to national development.

