Kennedy Gondwe

FAZ AND ASANOVIC HEADED FOR DIVORCE

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Croatian trainer Aljoša Asanović are heading for a divorce, barely nine months after he was appointed as coach.

Before taking over the reigns, Asanović had served as technical director to Beston Chambeshi since last July but in January, FAZ appointed him as coach.

The Croat has been away in Europe on holiday since winning the Cosafa Cup. He and other foreign coaches are not part of the team that today left for Mali for two friendly matches.

FAZ have not issued a statement on Asanovic’s whereabouts although they published a list of players they say Asanović named for the friendlies.

If they do make it, it may not be long before the nation is told they two have parted ways.

More to follow…