FAZ OWES LAMECK BANDA OVER K300,000 IN AIR TICKET EXPENSES, MAY BOYCOTT WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Chipolopolo’s standout player, Lameck Banda, is facing uncertainty in participating in World Cup qualifiers as the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has failed to reimburse his hefty expenditure of K300,000 on airfare for national team duties.

Banda, taking matters into his own hands, has consistently footed the bill for his travel expenses, with no reimbursement in sight since the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Sources close to Banda have revealed mounting frustration on his part, hinting that he may boycott future national team engagements until FAZ settles the debt.

Moreover, concerns have arisen over the inequity in treatment, as Banda remains relegated to economy class while other players enjoy business-class accommodations.

The situation reached a breaking point during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho when Banda initially refused to participate, necessitating intervention from his manager to convince him to join the squad.

FAZ’s failure to provide equitable travel arrangements, coupled with its reluctance to address Banda’s financial grievances, has not only jeopardized his involvement in future qualifiers but also casts a shadow over his aspirations for international success, including potential participation in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June this year.

Source: Godfrey M Chikumbi | FAZ Presidential Aspirant