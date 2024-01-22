FAZ PRESIDENT’S CORNER: MOROCCO GAME WILL BE A CUP FINAL

Akwaba! Welcome our beloved football brethren to our traditional weekly sporty interaction. Inevitably we are talking everything AFCON as we follow the progress of the Chipolopolo in San Pedro.

It has not been a smooth ride so far having drawn both matches at the tournament. Our opening match was a 1-1 draw against DR Congo while in the second fixture we recorded an identical score line which leaves the Chipolopolo with two points and lie third in Group F. The scenario makes the final Group C match one to fight for with everything.

There have been a lot of positives thus far at the tournament to give us enough belief that we can get the desired result against the Atlas Lions of Morocco. We have improved as we have progressed at the tournament and should be in a stronger place in the next game. Tournaments are not sprints but marathons as everyone already knows. We will be keeping it positive as we interact with the boys who have shown great character to dig themselves out of difficult situations as was the case in the game against Tanzania where they played with a man down for most of the match. Our plea to the public is support the team as they represent us at this highly competitive tournament. We have ridden on the back of massive public support from home and here up to this point and expect that the team be pushed even further.

Finally, back home the under-17 women national team are preparing for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. The first leg is on February 3 and will be at home while the return fixture will be held a week later. There is no need to belabour why investing in stronger junior teams will keep our thriving women soccer revolution going. We have no doubt that the U-17 girls are drawing from the success story of the Copper Queens who have already participated at the Olympics and FIFA World Cup. The Copper Queens have a chance to qualify for their record Olympics with a clash against Ghana looming next month.

Whoever wins between Zambia and Ghana will face either Morocco or Tunisia in the final round for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Have a productive week!

CREDIT: FAZ