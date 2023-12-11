FAZ SENDS WADA FOR FURTHER STUDIES..

Former Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has left for Morocco to commence his CAF Pro License studies under the auspices of the Football Association of Zambia.

Nyirenda will join a select group of elite coaches across the continent who will take up this highly demanding but respected program.

The first intake of the CAF Pro License had African heavies like Walid Regragui, Pitso Mosimane, Aliou Cisse and Florent Ibenge.

FAZ identified Nyirenda who is super league side Zanaco trainer and Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape for the program but the latter will have to wait a little longer to get his opportunity.

FAZ has only been offered one slot owing to the competitiveness of the selection process.

The opportunity for Nyirenda comes under the Memoradum of Understanding between FAZ and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Under the same partnership Zambia sent Masauso Tembo and Ian Bakala to pursue CAF A License badges.

Nyirenda will become the first Zambian to hold the CAF Pro License which is being touted as being at par with the UEFA Pro License.

The former Baroka FC and UD Songo (Mozambique) gaffer is one of the most successful Zambian coaches having won titles with Zanaco and Zesco United with a litany of ABSA Cup trophies.

Nyirenda oversaw the Chipolopolo from 2017 to 2019 and oversaw a spirited Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign that saw Zambia narrowly miss out on the campaign after Nigeria edged them out. On this run Zambia famously beat Algeria home and away.