FEMALE TEACHER COLLAPSES IN COURT AFTER HER HUSBAND DIVORCED HER FOR BEING CHILDLESS

49 Year-old Teacher Slumps in Court as Husband Divorces Her Over Childlessness Despite Her Approval for 2nd Wife 💔

“It is on record that both parties on Thursday consented to the dissolution of the marriage and the respondent has asked the court to grant her husband prayer of divorce. In view of this, the Court has no other choice than to grant the petitioner’s prayer for divorce. The marriage is hereby dissolved. The petitioner has waved the K5,000 bride price he paid. Hence the respondent has no need to return it”. The Court held.

“My Lord, I have just 9 years to retire from civil service. I don’t have any child. I am exhausted in this marriage. I have tried my best to have at least child from my wife but all attempts have failed. Separate us, my Lord. The petitioner had earlier told the Court.

On her part, the respondent told the Court that she had prayed and visited doctors but no child.

“My Lord, I have gone to different places of worship and witch doctors and taken different concoctions, all to no avail. I had told my husband to go out and impregnate any young girl and allow me to still remain his wife but he still insisted on divorce. Where do I go at my age.” she said.