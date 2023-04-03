FERTILIZER THIEVES NABBED AT NYIMBA INVESTIMENT

By Correspondent Reporter

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 12 suspected criminals found stealing fertilizer at Nyimba Investment storage sheds located in Matero.

Alert members of the public saw the suspects loading bags of fertilizer on a Freightliner truck and informed Police officers who quickly rushed and arrested them at the scene.

The truck bearing registration numbers BAC 7774 and BAD 9660T which was found loaded with 100 bags of Compound D Fertilizer has since been impounded.

The incident occurred on April 1, 2023 fools day around 21:00 hours.

“Police preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects who are aged between 22 and 46 of Matero and Kanyama compound gained entry to the storage sheds after damaging the locking system,” Police DeputyPublicRelationsOfficerDannyMwalehasconfirmed.

Mwale says the total value of the fertilizer stolen is yet to be established.

Those arrestedare all detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.