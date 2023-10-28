FIC GETS NEW BOSS

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)Board has appointed CLEMENT KAPALU as the new Director General for FIC.

Mr. KAPALU takes over from MARY CHIRWA, who in January 2022, was appointed Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission and now is ambassador to MOZAMBIQUE.

Mr KAPALU brings to the centre a wealth of experience of Over 20 years in Financial Services, Mining and Auditing and Anti money laundering.

He previously worked as Director Monitoring and analysis at the FIC, where his responsibilities included overseeing mission critical or core functions of FIC.

He also worked at First Quantum Minerals, KPMG, Bank of Zambia, the Botswana Building Society and NATSAVE.

This is according to a statement released by FIC Board Chairperson, DINDE SIMACHECHE.

Acting Chief Justice MICHAEL MUSONDA has urged the Financial Intelligence Centre to be proactive and innovative in its mandate to detect terrorism financing and money laundering.

Justice MUSONDA, who is also Deputy Chief Justice, says local and foreign individuals are believed to have sophisticated ways of conducting terrorism financing and money laundering.

He also observes that terrorism financing and money laundering are a threat to global peace and security.

Justice MUSONDA said this in LUSAKA today when he swore in newly appointed Financial Intelligence Centre Director General CLEMENT KAPALU.

Meanwhile, Mr. KAPALU told journalists that he will perform to expectations.

Mr.KAPALU also pledged to empower Financial Intelligence Centre’s officers with relevant skills in pursuit of the institution’s mandate.

CREDIT: ZNBC