FIFA Bans Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr From Registering New Players Over Musa’s Leicester Deal

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr has been placed under a FIFA ban preventing them from registering new players after failing to pay Leicester as much as £390,000 in add-ons and interest for Ahmed Musa after the Nigerian joined back in 2018.

In 2021, Al-Nassr was informed that they would have to pay the Foxes the money owed after the ruling was officially released, Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

However, they have been placed on the registration ban after it seems that they were unable to do so.

Al-Nassr led the Saudi Pro League charge by signing some of the world’s leading football players like Cristiano Ronaldo on a mouth-watering £175million-a-year contract.

The club is still linked to other well-known players like Chelsea player, Hakim Ziyech.

However, the club may no longer be able to sign players after the ruling of the global governing body.