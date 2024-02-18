FIFA to set up academies in Zambia- Arsene Wenger

FORMER Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has announced that World Football Governing Body FIFA will establish football academies in Zambia.

Wenger is FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development and made this announcement at the FIFA Football Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He said FIFA will set up a talent development academy in each of the 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) by the end of 2026.

“Over the next six months to one year, our plan is to open more academies in Africa. We are now close to opening new ones in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana, and Zambia.

“By the end of 2026, we’ll have 75 academies all over the world. That means football education has moved forward, and that’s what we’re focusing on at the moment.

“We want the game to be more competitive and of better quality and there is only one way to do it: it’s the quality of the football education and quality of the competitions,” he said.

(Mwebantu)