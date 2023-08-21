FIFA Women’s World Cup: “I did not enjoy that – Hermoso reacts to kiss from Spain FA president

Spain player, Jenni Hermoso, has said she “did not enjoy it” when she was kissed by the Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso was making her way onto the podium after receiving her winners’ medal after they defeated England 1-0 in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

After she was given her medal by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, she was congratulated by other dignitaries.

Standing among them was Rubiales, who gave Hermoso a strong hug – temporarily lifting her off her feet – before briefly speaking to the player and then, when placing his hands on the back of her head, drew Hermoso in to kiss her on the lips.

Pictures and videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media with supporters of the Spanish team and many others highlighting the actions of Rubiales and stating that they were inappropriate.

Hermoso, who starred for an impressive and convincing Spanish team in the final, was asked about the exchange on Instagram Live which was amplified by Spain’s TV news station RTVE after the match. She appeared to be embarrassed and uncomfortable with the subject, and replied: “Eh…yeah, I did not enjoy that.”