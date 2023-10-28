FIGHTING MILES SAMPA FOR NOW IS POLITICAL SUICIDE BY THE ECL ALEBWELELAPO FACTION

FIGHTING MILES FOR NOW IS POLITICAL SUICIDE BY THE ECL ALEBWELELAPO FACTION

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The ECL Alebwelelapo faction must sober up and do an objective and rational self introspection.As things stand they have no choice but to retreat, give Miles political space for their own freedom.

Creating political battles against Miles Sampa will boomerang badly on themselves.As things stand, Miles is standing on firm legal and political ground.Miles is strategical.He calculated his political moves long before the alebwelelapo crew knew it.

In fact,they were underating him.Meanwhile Miles knew that it was going to be extremely difficult to fight his way through by antagonizing both the ruling UPND and this ECL Alebwelelapo crew.He decided for now to play it cool with the governing party until he’s done with the clueless alebwelelapo crew.

Finally Miles’s political strategy has worked.

To the contrary, the ECL Alebwelelapo faction went all out attacking everyone on their way without a well calculated and planned political strategy.Their behavior was like an enraged elephant charging against imaginery enemies in the jungle.



They thought their real political enemy was President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND and failed to see what Miles was doing.



In the current state of affairs regarding corruption allegations against most of the alebwelelapo proponents, it’ll be suicide to embark on any political battles against Miles Sampa and the UPND.



It will be naive for the ECL Alebwelelapo faction to think they can handle both Miles and the UPND at the same time.This would be political suicide especially for those with active criminal and civil cases before the courts of law.ECL Alebwelelapo faction created a lot of political enemies both when they were in power and during their alebwelelapo convert schemes.To be honest,in an event that Zambians decided to remove the UPND government, they’d rather vote for Miles Sampa and not the ECL Alebwelelapo faction.



I can see most of the PF grassroot members abandoning the ECL Alebwelelapo faction to join Miles Sampa.These are the people with criminal and civil evidence against most senior alebwelelapo crew with court cases.The ECL Alebwelelapo faction must keep quiet before they force Miles to unleash another fatal sucker punch against them.



They must remember that Miles for now stands on firm legal and political ground whilst they’re on very slippery ground and therefore very vulnerable both collectively and as individuals.It is a fact that the UPND would rather work with Miles Sampa and not with what it considers criminals and corrupt alebwelelapo faction.

The Alebwelelapo faction must not make any mistake, the UPND general membership is still licking wounds from PF’s brutality,they still have unfinished political business with them.They must realize that although their focus was on President Hakainde Hichilema as their political enemy, to the contrary he has been their saviour, even risking rejection from his members just to avoid political retaliation.

I submit

