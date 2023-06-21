Fighting resumes in Sudan capital as ceasefire ends

Reports from Sudan say fighting has broken out in all parts of the capital just before a three-day ceasefire expired early in the morning.

Witnesses say the Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed in Khartoum.

There are also reports of anti-aircraft fire during an army aircraft operation in Omdurman.

The latest truce had been brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US – as with previous ceasefires there were reports of violations on both sides.

Armed conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary RSF began in April.