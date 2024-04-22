FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT IS AN ILLEGAL ENTITY – MAKEBI ZULU

Lawyer Makebi Zulu says the Economic and Financial claims court is an illegal entity that has been set up to persecute Patriotic Front -PF members.

Mr. Zulu tells Diamond News that the fact that the establishment of the financial crimes court was presided by a statement from the President means there was interfering in the operations of the judiciary.

