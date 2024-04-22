FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT IS AN ILLEGAL ENTITY – MAKEBI ZULU
Lawyer Makebi Zulu says the Economic and Financial claims court is an illegal entity that has been set up to persecute Patriotic Front -PF members.
Mr. Zulu tells Diamond News that the fact that the establishment of the financial crimes court was presided by a statement from the President means there was interfering in the operations of the judiciary.
He said this during a recording of the Costa Program which airs right after this news bulletin.
Go to court and challenge it if ur really learned than using social media
So says a lawyer who has actually filed court papers in the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court and has also made appearances there to defend his clients. If the PF were to come back to power, one of their first acts would be to abolish this new division of the High Court.