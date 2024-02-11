FIRE INCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF FINAL YEAR UNZA STUDENT

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the untimely passing of our beloved student, Bertha Kasongo.

Bertha, a final year student in the Bachelor of Adult Education program, tragically lost her life in a horrific incident. She, along with her mother was set ablaze by her step father.

She sustained severe burns and was admitted to Kitwe Central Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Bertha succumbed to her injuries today. And her mother died while in the same fire.

Bertha was a dedicated and hardworking individual who was eagerly anticipating her graduation in the upcoming ceremony. Her commitment to learning and her passion for education made her a valued member of our school community. We are all deeply saddened by this sudden and profound loss.

At this difficult time,UNZA mourns the loss of Bertha and extends our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to her family. We understand the immeasurable grief they are experiencing, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period.

Let us remember Bertha for the remarkable person she was and the positive influence she had on those around her. May her soul rest in peace.

UNZASU will communicate to you on any further updates.

With deepest sympathy,

LWIPA PETER

Minister of Information,Research and Employment.