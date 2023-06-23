FIRE MINES MINISTER – CLERGYMAN

…. he has failed the people of Zambia by failing to resolve issues at KCM and Mopani mines

Kitwe… Friday June 23, 2023



A Copperbelt based clergyman has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider firing Minister of Mines Hon Paul Kabuswe for allegedly failing to resolve the issue at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines.



Pastor Charles Chileshya of Christ my Life Ministries, is suggesting that the Head of State replaces Hon Kabuswe with Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga.



Pastor Chileshya says it is clear that the Mines Minister has failed Zambians saying people on the Copperbelt are suffering due to the non functionality of the two mines.



“We the people of the Copperbelt, have for the past six months have been making pleas and petitioning the government to revive and revamp the operations of KCM and Mopani Mines as these are the two mining giants of the Copperbelt Province,” he said.

“Since we have not had proper resolutions and solutions, people on the Copperbelt are waxing impatient. There are a lot of problems that have emanated from the non functionality of the two Mines.”



He said in as much as President Hichilema wants this matter resolved, he is somehow taken back by Hon Kabuswe.

“We know that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to see to it that the mines on the Copperbelt are once again functioning optimally. We know for sure that he cannot do the job alone and that’s why he appointed the Minister of Mines,” he added.



“We are now calling on the President to fire Mines Minister Hon Paul Kabuswe for failing to resolve issues in the mining sector. We want the President to replace him with Commerce Minister Hon Chipoka who seems to be more competent.”