Fire Mweetwa in public interest, demands Christian Coalition

By Rhoda Nthara

CHRISTIAN Coalition Zambia has demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema fires chief government spokesperson and information minister Cornelius Mweetwa.

Last Monday, Mweetwa revealed that his party had worked with PF central committee member Chishimba Kambwili to promote hate speech to make Zambians hate then president Edgar Lungu and vote against him.

“We expected by now Mr Lungu to see through his political schemes. And I can now begin to disclose that we worked well with Mr Chishimba Kambwili to bring down Edgar Lungu. That’s the reason why he didn’t go with his party into PF, he left it. He said ‘no, remain here, me I will just go and issue tribal remarks. The person I’m representing will be hated by the citizens’. And that’s what happened,” said Mweetwa.

Reacting to the statement, Christian Coalition Zambia president Clergy Chombela said Mweetwa’s statement suggesting collaboration in making tribal remarks not only undermines the democratic process but also damages national unity and social cohesion.

“As the President we urge you to put up an investigating team, we demand that the minister be fired in public interest as the statement is contrary to what the new dawn claim to stand for which is uniting the nation,” he said.“ Hon Cornelius Mweetwa’s statement is an embarrassment to democracy and we advocate for an investigation into the matter. Additionally, it calls for President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to show leadership by taking appropriate action, including the potential dismissal of Mr Mweetwa.”

Chombela said political discourse is very important in any democratic system.

“However, as a nation we need responsible political discourse which is vital for the health of our democracy,” he said.

Chombela said Zambia needs leaders who will have respectful communication, constructive criticism and the avoidance of inflammatory language or tribal remarks.

He said it is imperative that a thorough investigation be conducted.

“This investigation should aim to uncover the truth behind the claim and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. Only through a transparent investigation can we ensure that our political leaders are held to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct,” Chombela said. “We hope that the President will take this matter seriously because the statement made by the chief government spokesperson has brought embarrassment to the government and the nation as a whole. It reflects poorly on the leadership of the country and raises questions about the moral compass of those in power. Such remarks not only tarnish the reputation of the ruling party but also damage the image of Zambia on the international stage.”

He explained that the embarrassment caused by the statement also necessitates swift action to rectify the situation.

“We urge President Hakainde Hichilema as a person whom the Zambian people elected to take responsibility and to show the Zambian people strong leadership and address the issue promptly. He must demonstrate his commitment to upholding the principles of responsible governance, unity and national cohesion. Firing Mweetwa, if found guilty of making tribal remarks would send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated under his leadership,” he said. “We also make a call to all political leaders especially those in government to be sober minded and be cautious of the statements they make because to maintain a thriving democracy it is crucial that political leaders prioritise the values of inclusivity, respect and accountability.”

Chombela said President Hichilema has an opportunity to set a precedent for his administration by taking decisive action against any form of tribalism or inflammatory rhetoric.

“By doing so, he can foster an environment conducive to constructive dialogue and national progress. The recent statement made by the chief government spokesperson regarding collaboration in making tribal remarks is not only embarrassing but also undermines the principles of responsible political discourse,” said Chombela- The Mast