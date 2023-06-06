FIRED COP DIES OF DEPRESSION

Mr. Moses Kabamba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and former DCIO for North-Western Division who was fired by Mr Hakainde Hichilema, died of depression in Lusaka on Sunday.

The late officer’s BP rose after he heard that on Friday last week Mr Milner Muyambango DIG OPs had refused to obey the instructions given in writing by Solicitor General Marshal Muchende to introduce back on the payroll the affected officers as a way to have the matter settled out of court.

Injustice and lack of compassion kills and it has killed Mr Kabamba.

May his soul rest in eternal!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party