First Class Graduate Commits Suicide Over Unemployment

An ICT and Telecommunication First Class graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenya, Michael Kibet, 26, has committed suicide over unemployment.

The deceased allegedly took his own life at his brother’s compound after searching for employment opportunities in vain, K24tv reported on Thursday.

Kibet graduated from the university in 2021.

Area Chief, David Rugut, confirming the incident, said the deceased hanged himself outside his brother’s house out of frustration and caused his family the loss of a bright student and dependable professional in the entire Chepsangor location.