FISH FARMERS FROM SIAVONGA DISTRICT PAY COURTESY CALL ON ECL

Fish Farmers from siavonga district, southern province this afternoon paid a courtesy call on Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The stakeholders were led by Mr. Luckson Sipeleme.

Those in attendance were former Cabinet Ministers which included, former livestock and fisheries Minister Pro, Hon. Nkandu Luo, Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Hon. Jean Kapata and Former Gender and Child Development Hon. Elizabeth Phiri and Some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament led by Masaiti MP Hon. Micheal Zondani Katambo 📸 Andy luki jr. Thursday, 27th March 2024. Lilayi Lusaka |

GrindStone Television Zambia