FIT-AGAIN KALABA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON FAZ GS

Recuperating Chipolopolo legend Rainford Kalaba Monday afternoon paid a courtesy call on Football House following his recovery after a road traffic accid€nt along Kafue Road in April last month.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said the Association was happy with Kalaba’s recovery that saw him spend 14 days in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Teaching Hospitals.

“We were happy that he visited Football House and paid a courtesy call and pledged to work closely with this institution to develop football in many areas and I assured him that we are excited to work with all our legends,” Kamanga said.

“We have a lot of programmes that we want to involve the legends and its down with how they want to be involved. We were happy with (Rainford) Kalaba, he is an AFCON winner, he is still energetic and willing to work with FAZ so again, we call upon all the legends to get in touch with us.”

The 2012 AFCON winner was part of the CAF C licensing class as part of his post playing career development.

CREDIT: Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)