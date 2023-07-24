Five, Including Premier League Clubs Contact PSG To Sign Mbappe

No fewer than five clubs including Premier League clubs have contacted Paris Saint-Germain Football Club to register their interest in signing French superstar striker, Kylian Mbappe.

This is following the 24-year-old French Champion’s refusal to sign a new deal with PSG after his contract is set to expire next summer, Daily Mail reported Monday.

PSG left him out of their squad for their pre-season tour of Japan to show readiness to offload the forward but with no intention to lose him for free in 2024.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, PSG’s decision put clubs on alert that Mbappe is available, and more than five teams recently have reached out to PSG.

FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir also claimed last month that Liverpool would be willing to ‘pay a fortune’ to sign Mbappe.

Al-Hilal reportedly made Mbappe an offer of £173.2m-a-year if he agrees to move to the Middle East.