7 MINERS TRAPPED IN UNDERGROUND MINE

By Virginia Chilongo

Five Zambians and Two Chinese Miners are trapped underground at Macrolink Mine Resources Limited in….

The mine, located along Mufulira Road, has not been operationalized as it is still under construction.

The incident, which happened around 06:00 hrs, has left the miners trapped at 235 meters below the surface.

Initially, 8 people were working in the underground mine when water entered, however, the signal man managed to reach about 50 meter to the shaft mouth and that is where the search and rescue team found him.

The seven trapped are 4 Zambians who were working at shaft bottom with 1 Chinese supervisor, another Chinese who was controlling the grabber that handles material as it is loaded out and another Zambian who is the pump man.