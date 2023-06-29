Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Motherland Tour 2023: Here Are The Ticket Prices For A Memorable Dining Experience with the Boxing Legend in Zimbabwe and South Africa

Renowned American boxer and boxing promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr., has unveiled exciting new details about his highly anticipated Motherland Tour.

In the grand scheme of his Motherland Tour 2023, Mayweather Jr. is all set to grace the lands of Zimbabwe and South Africa with his remarkable presence.

More Details On The Motherland Tour 2023

As per the information available on the Motherland Tour website, the flamboyant retired boxing legend will treat his devoted fans to a delightful Meet and Greet experience in Harare, Zimbabwe, as well as Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, the tour holds much more significance than mere fan interactions. Mayweather will be dedicating his time to empowering the youth, by spearheading initiatives focused on promoting employment opportunities for them. He will also engage in thought-provoking Q&A sessions and deliver motivational speeches, with the aim of inspiring the next generation.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. also plans to make undisclosed donations to both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The charismatic leader of The Money Team will first grace Zimbabwe with his presence from the 13th to the 14th of the upcoming month, before proceeding to South Africa, where he will be present on the 15th and 16th of the same month.

During his stay in Zimbabwe, Floyd Mayweather is set to host an exclusive Mayweather Masterclass event, where elegance will meet excellence at Miekels Hotel’s Stewart Room on the 13th of July.

On the 15th of July, a similar event will take place at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.

Here Are The Ticket Prices To Attend Floyd Mayweather’s Dinner In South Africa & Zimbabwe

Keep in mind, though, that admission to these extraordinary events comes at a price. While the ticket prices for the Zimbabwe event are yet to be disclosed, South Africans can expect to pay a range of R5000 to R50000 (equivalent to US$270 to US$2694) per seat to partake in the extravagant dinner banquet.

These tickets come in various packages, such as diamond tiers 1, 2, and 3, platinum tier, gold tier, silver tier, and bronze tier.

Guests who opt for Diamond Tier 1 will be granted the privilege of sitting at Floyd Mayweather’s personal table, while also enjoying a valuable photo opportunity, exclusive merchandise, a lavish full-course meal, and unlimited drinks.

Diamond Tier 2, which includes Tables 2, 3, 4, and 5, offers a chance for a meet and greet, a photo opportunity, a sumptuous full-course meal, unlimited drinks, and coveted merchandise.

Diamond Tier 3, encompassing Tables 6 to 13, guarantees a meet and greet experience, a photo opportunity, a delectable full-course meal, unlimited drinks, and exclusive merchandise.

The Platinum Tier treats attendees to a lavish full-course meal, unlimited drinks, and a personally signed poster from the boxing legend himself.

The Gold Tier promises a luxurious full-course meal, unlimited drinks, and a treasured autographed poster.

Those who opt for the Silver Tier, can relish in a tantalizing full-course meal and select from a limited drinks menu.

Lastly, the Bronze Tier provides guests with a satisfying full-course meal and access to a limited drinks menu.