FOOD FOR WORK ARRIVES IN MAZABUKA

MAZABUKA District has received 200 metric tonnes of Relief Maize under the Food-For-Work Programme being rolled out by the Disaster Management and mitigation Unit-DMMU.

Relaying the information, Mazabuka District Commissioner, says this is part of the DMMU’s support to the locality with the aim of cushioning food shortages.

Mulomba, who is DMMU District Chairperson, states that the Relief Food will be distributed across all Wards in the district.

He has since urged the Assessment Committee to do their job diligently and prudently in the selection of would-be beneficiaries, further advising people not to misuse any grain they will receive.

BYTA FM