FOOD FOR WORK ARRIVES IN MAZABUKA
MAZABUKA District has received 200 metric tonnes of Relief Maize under the Food-For-Work Programme being rolled out by the Disaster Management and mitigation Unit-DMMU.
Relaying the information, Mazabuka District Commissioner, says this is part of the DMMU’s support to the locality with the aim of cushioning food shortages.
Mulomba, who is DMMU District Chairperson, states that the Relief Food will be distributed across all Wards in the district.
He has since urged the Assessment Committee to do their job diligently and prudently in the selection of would-be beneficiaries, further advising people not to misuse any grain they will receive.
BYTA FM
Yet, we are told by the President that this is a region with a culture of farming as compared to the Northern region. I would have thought a region with a culture of farming would have relied more on crop diversification beyond maize. Such that when there is not enough rain people would have fallen on drought resistant crops like cassava and sorghum.
Why not take the cassava to southern province?
So he wants cassava to be fed in all other provinces, except southern province?
These are double standards, and have the appearance of bias and favouritism.
It’s a pitty that our brethren in SP with a culture of farming should start receiving food for work now in April, meaning for the next 12 months this will be a way of life.
Surely will the gov manage?
Hakainde’s Zambia….He messes up the 2022 farming season through FISP mismanagement were he interferes with fertilizer suppliers , gives contracts to cronies , who fail to supply the inputs in time. Then he sells strategic reserves of grain for all bumper harvests from 2019. The man invested in failure.. He is now reaping failure. He has turned our country into a Somalia , and it is a shameful sight to see regions which don’t have Poverty of the Minds queueing for Mealie Meal..And how people are scrambling for the ZNS Mealie Meal… chasing the Trucks everywhere! The man stumbles on drought, and wants to hide his incompetence in drought.
Show me failure , and I will show you Hakainde Hichilema.