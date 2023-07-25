FOOD IS THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY- Fred M’membe

FOOD IS THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY

Food is the number one priority.The cleanliness of Lusaka and other cities is not the primary concern, but secondary. The city was not made for anything else except for these same people , the marketeers they have chased.

And the problem is not street vending but the economy that is biting, resulting in street vending. Let us deal with the problem that is generating street vending. These people on the streets would be very happy to do other things that are beneficial because what they are getting from the streets is little.

No one wants to leave his or her home to go into the town centre to be hit by the cold, the sun, harassed by the wind and be humiliated by the police. The compounds where they are chasing the street vendors to are full of people selling. Wherever you turn to in the compounds, there is someone selling something.

The UPND govt need to deal with the economy, which is pushing the masses into street vending because life has become unbearable in Zambia.

Fred M’membe