Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo Has Resigned As President HH Welcomes The Move

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 26″ December 2023, Lusaka

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ACCEPTS THE RESIGNATION OF HON.

STANLEY KAKUBO AS MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the resignation of Hon. Stanley Kakubo MP from

his Cabinet position as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The President

acknowledges the commendable work and leadership Hon. Kakubo MP has rendered to the

Government of Republic of Zambia during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and

International Cooperation since the inception of the New Dawn Government.

The President thanks Hon, Kakubo MP for his service to the Government of the Republic of

Zambia as Cabinet Minister and implores him to continue to serve diligently in his capacity as

Member of Parliament for Kapiri Mposhi Constituency.

Issued by

Clayson Hamasaka we

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.