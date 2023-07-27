Forensic experts test bullet cartridges found at searched LV home in connection to Tupac’s murder

Bullet cartridges found at a Henderson, Nevada home have reportedly been sent for forensic testing in connection to Tupac Shakur’s unsolved murder.

Las Vegas Metro Police revealed in a warrant that detectives removed several .40-caliber bullets from Keefe’s residence last week.

According to Radar Online, eleven .40 caliber bullet cartridges were recovered after LVMPD’s search on the Henderson, Nevada home last week. Additionally, the cartridges have been sent to a forensics lab to determine if they match those removed from Tupac Shakur’s body.

“The bullets taken from the house will absolutely be tested by forensics experts. Of course, the most obvious probe will be to determine if they have any link to the bullets found in Tupac’s body or on the scene of the homicide,” a Vegas police source told Mirror.

The outlet adds that an anonymous police source shared their thoughts on the likelihood of the cartridges being matched.

“The likelihood of the bullet cartridges being a direct match is not high. It is hard to imagine anyone would have held onto such evidence, if it was incriminating, for close to three decades…”

The source adds that the bullet cartridges do, however, match the “make” of the murder weapon used in the shooting of Shakur, a reported S&W Glock 22.

According to Mirror, the history of the bullet cartridges and how old they are remain unclear.

The last week’s search of the Las Vegas home also produced “manuscripts, computers, phones, and digital storage devices” also confiscated by Las Vegas authorities, as per Mirror.

According to ABC News, a manuscript of the search listed one of the items as a “copy of ‘Vibe magazine’ on Tupac.”

The items will reportedly add to the clothing, bullets, shells, and powder that authorities recovered from the crime scene where the shooting of Shakur occurred on September 7, 1996.

Additionally, a book called ‘Compton Street Legend’ was also retrieved during the search. The novel was reportedly written by Duane “Keefe D.” Davis, the man directly connected to the searched home