Forget About Barotse land:

‘This is why there is no Northern Rhodesia’

Barotse land was covering North Western Province, Southern Province, Western Province, Lusaka Province but not anymore. It was also stretching from Zambia to Angola, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Those advocating for Barotse land must be confused, are you sure Britain is ready to help you grab Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia?

As far as Northern Rhodesia is dead, so is Barotse land. If you think Britain will agree to this confusion, then you are misled.

If there is no Northern Rhodesia then there is no Barotseland.

