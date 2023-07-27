Forgive Them, But Don’t Give Them Jobs In Your Govt, PF Mcc Kebby Mbewe Counsels HH On Certain PF MPs Planning To Join UPND

FORGIVE THEM, BUT DON’T GIVE THEM JOBS IN YOUR GOVT, PF MCC MBEWE COUNSELS HH ON CERTAIN PF MPS PLANNING TO JOIN UPND.

……describes certain MPs as traitors planning to join UPND to fatten their pockets.

LUSAKA……………THURSDAY, JULY, 27th 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has urged the UPND not to entertain certain PF Members of Parliament who are knocking on their doors in a quest to join the ruling party.

Speaking today, MCC Mbewe described such people as traitors capable of betraying the UPND the same manner they have done to the PF.

He also said that the ‘traitors’ would come to the UPND talking about the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and heap praise on President Hakainde Hichilema when in their hearts they are ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing’.

MCC Mbewe has advised President Hichilema to forgive the named MPs for the insults showered at him previously but not to give them jobs in the current Government.

He feels the UPND have enough people whom they can adopt and not the ‘traitor’ who are only interested in fattening their pockets.

MCC Mbewe said the UPND must be very alert when it comes to dealing with such kind of MPs that are pretending to love the UPND today.

“Where were they when UPND was in opposition for the past 20 years, if I was THE UPND, I would not have allowed those MPs to work with them. Those are traitors, they are proper traitors, what they are doing to PF is what they will ditch them when the UPND loses power at dome point. They were insulting HH, yes HH, is the President, forgive them, but do not give them an opportunity to work in your government. They do not mean well, they are traitors, they have betrayed PF, they will also betray UPND

Some of these people I would not mention, came from MMD and they came to PF, now they are rushing into UPND. It is a sign that they are not there to serve the people of this country, it is a sign that they want to serve the interest of their families and themselves. Upnd has a great opportunity to learn from this, we the PF have learnt, we know people who are Genuine and those who are not,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC Mbewe has called for an end to politics of the belly.

“Some of the PF MPs who want to Join UPND do not mean well for the country arguing that they want to continue having the comfort of leadership. Politics are not only done in ruling party; the Opposition is very important because it speaks for the people of Zambia. Those PF MPs running to the UPND have no integrity and, principles.

Ignore these traitors of Mps that are pretending to be holy today. I am speaking from experience. I saw how some of them came from MMD, now they are running away again. We have learnt a lesson from certain politicians that are prostitutes in this game. They do not have principles, no integrity, they just want to go where they think they would fatten their pockets,” he said