FORMER ARSENAL SENSATION,NWANKWO KANU VISITS NATIONAL HEART HOSPITAL.

Nwankwo Kanu, Olympic Winner and former Arsenal sensation, took inspiration to the National Heart Hospital on the outskirts of Lusaka.

Sharing his triumph over a heart procedure, Kanu emphasized the power of a positive mindset and encouraged patients to prioritize regular check-ups for overall well-being.

During his visit, Kanu commended the hospital staff for their dedication to restoring health to both Zambians and foreigners.

Reflecting on his role in the recent African Legends match, he highlighted the importance of health and resilience, turning his visit into a symbol of hope for proactive healthcare measures.

Photo Credit: King of Africa Sports