Former Brazil president refutes claims of coup

Ex-president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, says he’s been unfairly targeted by politics since leaving office a year ago.

He said to a lot of people in SÃ£o Paulo that the claims of a coup against him were not true.

He also asked for forgiveness for many of his followers who were found guilty of attacking public buildings.

The police are checking if Mr Bolsonaro encouraged a failed attempt to take over the government after he lost the 2022 election.

Speaking at a rally in Brazil’s biggest city on Sunday, the 68-year-old ex-president said the accusations against him are just a way to attack him politically.

He said we should forget about the past and let Brazil move forward.

He also talked about the next election for president in 2026.

Mr Bolsonaro cannot run for office for eight years because he said the last election in Brazil was not fair, even though there is no proof of this.

A lot of people wearing yellow and green colors, like the Brazilian flag, came together to listen to Mr. I talked to some people who are here to show that they want to be free, especially to speak their minds.

They are upset because they think Mr. Bolsonaro could go to jail for expressing his opinion.

Many people who support him at the event said that the last election was not fair, but there is no proof of this. He told them not to bring posters that say bad things or criticize institutions like the Supreme Court.

Alexandre França, a 53-year-old boss of a business, told the BBC that a lot of people came to the rally because “we need to say what we want for our country. ”

“Today, everyone is scared of being controlled or silenced. ” I believe we’re here to make an appearance. He said he wants freedom for everyone in Brazil.

RogÃ©rio Morgado, a 55-year-old soldier, was also interviewed by the BBC as a participant in the rally. He said that Brazilian politicians are scared of people protesting in the streets, it’s the only thing that they are afraid of.

The authorities are keeping a close eye on Mr. Bolsonaro’s speech to see if he says anything that could make people start riots or damage the electoral system.

Earlier this month, the ex-president had to give up his passport because he is being investigated for trying to change the results of the October 2022 election and convincing military leaders to join a coup.

After he didn’t win the vote against the left-winger Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva, many of his supporters broke into government buildings in the capital BrasÃ­lia. They stole things and damaged the buildings.

Three people who support Mr. Bolsonaro have been taken by the police, and the leader of his political party has also been taken into custody.

The police say they are spreading doubts about the voting system, which his supporters are using as a reason to come together.

The police believe that this created a situation where a coup could happen. When the armed forces didn’t help, his angry supporters attacked Congress, the Supreme Court building, and the presidential palace on 8 January last year.

Mr Bolsonaro was in the United States when the attack on Congress happened. He came back to Brazil in March 2023 and said he wasn’t scared of anything.

