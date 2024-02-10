FORMER COPPER QUEENS’ CAPTAIN KABANGE MUPOPO HAS BEEN RECALLED TO NATIONAL DUTY.

Former Copper Queens Captain and 2015-All African Games Gold Medal winner in 400m Kabange Mupopo has made a return to the National Team after an 8-year break away from the pitch.

Mupopo has been named in the Zambia Women’s National Team 30-member provisional squad to play Ghana in the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers on February 23.

The former Captain, led the Copper Queens to their first ever WAFCON Tournament which took place in Namibia.

She is currently playing for the FAZ Women’s Super League Division side, Green Buffaloes Women FC, who are the reigning champions of the league.

The 31-year-old had temporarily been absent from football in order to pursue a career in athletics sprinting, where she went on to win gold in the 400m at the 2015 All-Africa Games.

As Mupopo fully embraces her return to the national team, fans are eagerly anticipating her performance and the possibility of her making it into the final squad that will take on the Black Queens of Ghana in the Olympics Qualifiers.