FORMER DEC BOSS, MS. CHIRWA PRESENTS LETTERS OF CREDENCE IN MOZAMBIQUE

Maputo, Friday 7th July, 2023 – Her Excellency Ms. Mary Chirwa, presented her Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, accrediting her as High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Mozambique.

During the ceremony, President Nyusi congratulated Ms. Chirwa on her appointment as High Commissioner and assured her of the necessary support from His office and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

President Nyusi recalled that during the State Visit to Mozambique by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, very fruitful discussions were held in the areas of common interest and that the two leaders set the bar high for the cooperation between the sister Republics.

President Nyusi emphasized that Mozambique and Zambia would enhance efforts towards Economic Diplomacy and in this regard, a number of agreements aimed at promoting trade and investment in the two States by Zambian and Mozambican citizens were to be implemented.

President Nyusi underscored that Mozambique continued to work with Zambia at bilateral, regional, continental and multilateral levels in its quest contribute towards achieving political, socio-economic and security developments.

In her reciprocal remarks, the High Commissioner thanked the President of Mozambique for receiving her and conveyed special greetings from President Hichilema.

Ms. Chirwa assured that she would work towards the implementation of the areas agreed during the State Visit. She looked forward to working with the Government of Mozambique in exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Further, that she would be in constant liaison with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in strengthening relations between Zambia and Mozambique.

The relations between Zambia and Mozambique date back to the era of the liberation struggle for independence for which Zambia played a key role. The two countries have continued to enjoy cordial relations and have continued to collaborate based on historic ties and common areas of interest such as trade, transport, energy and agriculture.

Issued by the High Commission of the Republic of Zambia

Maputo