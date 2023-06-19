Former first lady Christine Kaseba Sata recalled

Christine Kaseba’s tour of duty in France ends
THE tour of duty for Dr Christine Kaseba Sata as Zambia’s Ambassador to France has come to an end.
Dr Kaseba, a former first lady, was sworn-in as a diplomat to France by former president Edgar Lungu, on April 16, 2018.
Today, President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) executive director Judith Mulenga as Ambassador designate to France.
The purge continues.
Mrs Sata does not belong to that WhatsApp group.
Better to recall her. She wasted enough money globetrotting when she was first Lady finishing state coffers. It was a mistake to appoint her in the first place.