Former first lady Christine Kaseba Sata recalled

Christine Kaseba’s tour of duty in France ends

THE tour of duty for Dr Christine Kaseba Sata as Zambia’s Ambassador to France has come to an end.

Dr Kaseba, a former first lady, was sworn-in as a diplomat to France by former president Edgar Lungu, on April 16, 2018.

Today, President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) executive director Judith Mulenga as Ambassador designate to France.

Kalemba June 19, 2023