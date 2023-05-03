UPDATE;
FORMER FIRST LADY, MAMA ESTHER LUNGU’S SIDE OF THE STORY
Former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu has given an official statement to the Police at Woodlands Police Station has stated;
Story starts in September,2021.The niece to President Lungu,Catherine Banda, was given to keep for safe custody a total amount of $400,000 in September 2021.
Catherine Banda alleged gave an amount of $300,000 to the complainant ,Elizabeth Change Phiri and her daughter Fuhana Patel who have complained to the Police for theft of their vehicles and property.
Former First Lady, Esther Lungu requested for her money in August 2022 from Catherine Banda. It then discovered that the money had been surrendered to Elizabeth Change Phiri and her daughter Furhana Patel.
When Elizabeth Change Phiri and Furhana Phiri where summoned by the former First Lady to several family meetings, it became clear that the duo had used the money to buy the same property under question.
Therefore an Agreement was signed for Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter Furhana Patel to surrender certificate of title for stand number S/Lusaka/ SLN 0003/2977 located in Libala south water works area to compensate for the money.
The duo also agreed to surrender motor vehicles namely Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, Toyota Allex bearing registration number BAV 3986 and Toyota Runx bearing registration No. BLA 9772.
The property and vehicle were surrendered wilfully by the duo who brought the vehicles and certificate of title to the residence of the former President, following the said agreement to finally settle the matter.
Mama Esther Lungu has expressed surprise that this matter which was settled by a civil agreement and is now a case of police investigations.
This morning heavily armed police officers accompanied by anti-riot vehicles stormed the residence demanding to search the residence of the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Ibex Hill.
Imagine former first Lady moving with $400000 ,in cash. What kind of business was this. Obviously all proceeds of corruption and I’ll gotten money which she wanted to hide using her niece bur the plan backfired.
Concealing proceeds of crime. The niece did the right thing. Can she account for the source of the $400,000.its criminality after criminality by this family
So the question is ….how did Esther lungu come in the possession of $400,000.00 when she has absolutely no source of income.
Looks like lungu and his wife are as corrupt as each other.
Lock her up and throw away the key.
So these were the sums of money they were playing around with? How was the money handed to her niece? Was it a bank transfer? Was it in cash? What business was Esther Lungu running to generate that kind of cash? What was she to do with the money? To take care of it in her home or in a bank account?
The money was given for safekeeping but things
Have now made turnaround as safekeeper did
Not want to return the booty.
I honestly blame Hakainde for his impotency in fighting corruption.
We made a huge mistake voting for someone without balls to do a man’s job.
This is disgusting from every angle.
Disgusting politicians. The whole lot.
Indigo Tyrol you are useless