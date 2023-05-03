UPDATE;

FORMER FIRST LADY, MAMA ESTHER LUNGU’S SIDE OF THE STORY

Former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu has given an official statement to the Police at Woodlands Police Station has stated;

Story starts in September,2021.The niece to President Lungu,Catherine Banda, was given to keep for safe custody a total amount of $400,000 in September 2021.

Catherine Banda alleged gave an amount of $300,000 to the complainant ,Elizabeth Change Phiri and her daughter Fuhana Patel who have complained to the Police for theft of their vehicles and property.

Former First Lady, Esther Lungu requested for her money in August 2022 from Catherine Banda. It then discovered that the money had been surrendered to Elizabeth Change Phiri and her daughter Furhana Patel.

When Elizabeth Change Phiri and Furhana Phiri where summoned by the former First Lady to several family meetings, it became clear that the duo had used the money to buy the same property under question.

Therefore an Agreement was signed for Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter Furhana Patel to surrender certificate of title for stand number S/Lusaka/ SLN 0003/2977 located in Libala south water works area to compensate for the money.

The duo also agreed to surrender motor vehicles namely Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, Toyota Allex bearing registration number BAV 3986 and Toyota Runx bearing registration No. BLA 9772.

The property and vehicle were surrendered wilfully by the duo who brought the vehicles and certificate of title to the residence of the former President, following the said agreement to finally settle the matter.

Mama Esther Lungu has expressed surprise that this matter which was settled by a civil agreement and is now a case of police investigations.

This morning heavily armed police officers accompanied by anti-riot vehicles stormed the residence demanding to search the residence of the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Ibex Hill.

A canter motor vehicle registration BAV 5282 that former First Lady Ester Lungu was accused of stealing among other properties retained , while she is being questioned at Woodlands police.