FORMER INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING PS GODFREY MALAMA DIES

Mr. GODFREY MALAMA who served as Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Information from 2015 to 2018 died in Lusaka today after an illness.

And, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, KENNEDY KALUNGA has since extended heartfelt condolences to the MALAMA family during this time of immense loss.

Mr. KALUNGA says Mr. MALAMA was NOT only a respected figure within the Ministry but also one of the most experienced journalists in Zambia.

She says Mr. MALAMA embarked on an illustrious career in the early 1970’s as a reporter at the Zambia Daily Mail Newspaper.

Mr. KALUNGA says Mr. MALAMA’s dedication and passion for journalism led him to ascend through the ranks , eventually becoming the Deputy Managing Director at Zambia Daily Mail.

He says Mr. MALAMA later Joined the Times of Zambia where he served with great distinction as Managing Director , leaving an indelible mark on the media landscape.

During his tenure as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Mr MALAMA exhibited exceptional leadership and vision, contributing immensely to the profession both at practice and policy levels.

He recognized the pivotal role of the media in fostering a well informed society and always championed the principles of freedom and independence of the press.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. KALUNGA said his legacy in the field of journalism shall be remembered and his committed to the truth , occupancy, and impartiality will serve as an inspiration for generations of Journalists to come.

He said Mr. MALAMA’s exemplary service and dedication to the Ministry have left an impact on the sector and will be cherished by all who had the privilege to work with him.

During this time of bereavement, Mr KALUNGA said the Ministry stands in solidarity with the MALAMA Family , offering thoughts and prayers.

He said the Ministry of Information and Media is forever indebted to Mr MALAMA’s contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Zambia.

Znbc