The Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has re-arrested former Konkola Copper Mines PLC (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft and money laundering activities contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Lungu, 43 of Plot No. 22763 Mulungushi road, Roma in Lusaka has been re-arrested for theft of K4.4 million from KCM PLC following the establishment of more evidence.

His re-arrest comes barley 2 days after Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Mr. Lungu was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.

However, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga states that it is alleged that on dates unknown but between 22nd May 2019 and 15th August 2021, Mr. Lungu was involved in theft involving K4.4 million which came in his possession as provisional liquidator for the said company.

Mr. Kamanga says the commission has further charged and arrested Mr. Lungu for money laundering contrary to section 7 of the prohibition and prevention of money laundering Act No. 14 of 2001, as read with the amendment act no. 44 of 2010, involving the purchase of a property in mass media area which was bought at about US$750,000.00.

It is further alleged that the K4.4million was used as part payment for the said property which has since been

Seized by the commission.

Mr. Kamanga says Mr. Lungu has also been charged and arrested for possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

He said the property that has since been seized is a 4 bedroomed house in Sunningdale on stand number 7934 on Chipushi road, Lusaka.

Mr. Lungu is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

