FORMER LUSANGAZI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON TESTIFIES ABUSE OF POWER BY STATE HOUSE

Lusaka-Friday, 9th June 2023

Former Council Chairperson for Lusangazi District Council Chairperson Patrick Banda is testifying how State House and government officials abused their powers to prevent him from participating in the by-election.

Banda testified how Special Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema, Levy Ngoma repeatedly threatened him that he would not beallowed to file his nominations and boasted how President Hichilema controlled the Police, Courts, ECZ and other bodies.

He said true to the threats by Ngoma, Police swung into action to arrest him for fabricated charges.

He was later barred to file his nominations and barred to stand as an adopted candidate of the Patriotic Front by a cordon of police.

This is a matter in which Lusaka Magistrate’s court found Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda with a case to answer in a matter he is charged with defamation of the President.

Lusaka Senior Magistrate, Ireen Wishimanga, is hearing the matter.

Trial details later.