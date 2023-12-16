Former Malawian President Arthur Mutharika Announces Come Back Into Active Politics

FORMER MALAWIAN PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES COME BACK INTO ACTIVE POLITICS

Former Malawian President Arthur Mtharika has announced his come back into active politics.

On December 26, former ruling party DPP will be holding its general convention and the former president has indicated that he is participating in the convention.

With the ailing Malawian economy and a desperate population with national wide protests against the ruling MCP, many have termed come back as the only hope.

Several politicians in the the ruling MCP have declared an endorsed former president Professor Mtharika and many senior govt officials are expected to defect in the run up to the general election in 2025.

ZODIAK TV