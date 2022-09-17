FORMER MINISTER, ELIZABETH PHIRI IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Lets pray for Hon. Elizabeth Phiri

Former Gender Minister, former Kanyama Member of Parliament, and Patriotic Front Mber of the Central Committee, Elizabeth Phiri has been involved in an accident where her friend has died.

She is currently being rushed to the University Teaching Hospital.

She was involved in a car accident when she was returning from Rufunsa.

After the accident, she was treated at Chongwe Clinic and stabilised but is now being transfered to the University Teaching Hospital.

Let’s keep her in prayers.