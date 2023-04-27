Former Ministry of Defense PS Stardy Mwale Arrested

STURDY MWALE DETAINED

By Correspondent Reporter

POLICE in Lusaka have detained former defence permanent secretary Sturdy Mwale on unknown charges.

Mwale was picked by heavily armed police officers in plain cloths yesterday around 17 hours and was whisked to Balmore Police Post in Chilanga District where he was detained.

His lawyer, Leon Lemba has confirmed the detention of Mwale, but could not give details why he is in police custody.

“He was picked up by police yesterday around 17 hours and detained at Balmore Police post. We have not been informed why. They have refused to give us reasons. But as for now he has been taken to Force Headquarters where a possible arrest will be affected,” he said.