FORMER NAPSA EMPLOYEE CONVICTED FOR FRAUD

A FORMER National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) accounts clerk will spend the next two years behind the prison walls after being convicted of fraud involving over K2 million.

Stark Simbaya has been found guilty of fraudulent false acounting and uttering false documents by the magistrate court in Solwezi.

In a statement, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Simbaya was arrested in 2017 after being slapped with 31 counts of fraudulent false accounting and three counts of uttering false documents.

“Brief facts of the offence are that between 1st June 2016 and 31st May 2017. Simbaya made fraudulent false accounting by purporting that three companies namely Fraca Mining, Buildcon and Silondwa Engineering World Limited had paid the NAPSA contributions when in fact not,” Moono said.

In passing judgement, the court ordered that the convict’s sentence will run concurrently on each count with effect from December 18.

Mwebantu