Former PM and general of Burundi jailed for life

The Supreme Court of Burundi has ordered the former prime minister to go to jail for the rest of his life.

Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was found to have committed many crimes, like trying to kill Burundi’s president, Évariste Ndayishimiye, and harming the country’s economy.

Four buildings and 14 cars owned by the government will be taken away.

Two out of the six people he was arrested with got 15 years in jail, three got three years, and one was found not guilty.

Bunyoni was put on trial a month after he was arrested in April.

Six months ago, he was the prime minister in the government of his old friend President Ndayishimiye, who used to be a rebel.

During the trial, it was uncertain when Bunyoni did the crimes he was accused of. He had worked for the government for over 15 years, starting in 2005, until he was fired.