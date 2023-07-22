FORMER PRESIDENT, DR EDGAR LUNGU COMMISERATES WITH HON. JEAN KAPATA ON THE DEMISE OF HER HUSBAND .

Fri. July 21/ Smarteagles

Former President , Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mrs Lungu have visited the funeral home of late Mr Edu, husband to former lands Minister in the PF regime, Hon. Jean Kapata .

President Lungu has urged Hon. Kapata and the family to stay strong in this trying period and to look up to God for comfort.

President Lungu has been accompanied to the Funeral House in Roma by several PF functionaries who include former Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and Members of the PF Central Committee.

May the soul of Mr Edu rest in eternal peace .